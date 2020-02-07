July 13, 1941-February 6, 2020
EAST MOLINE — Jewell M. Ball, 78, of East Moline, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Gaines Chapel AME Church, East Moline. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family.
Jewell was born on July 13, 1941, in Louisville, Miss., the daughter of Willie and Nellie (Craig) Parks. She married Richard C. Ball on March 11, 1976, in Peoria. He preceded her in death in 2012. She was previously employed at the Rock Island County Jail, where she worked as a cook. Jewell was a member of St. Paul AME Church. She enjoyed spending her time fishing and gardening.
Survivors include her sons, William M. Ball, East Moline, Lathan Ball, East Moline, and Torrian Ball, California; granddaughter, Kersten Speights, Moline; great-grandchildren, Aaliyah Ball, Jewel Ball, Ryan Ball Jr., Rylan Ball, Ramarrion Ball, Tatoni Ball, Jasean Byrd, JoJo Byrd and Aiden Ball; sister, Helen Parks, Moline, Doug Parks, Moline, Cupper Parks, Moline; special friend, Cleo Scott; and many nieces and nephews;
She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Sophia Kyle; grandson, Ryan Ball; siblings, Tyson Parks, Annie Coleman, W.L. Parks, Rachel Tensley, Ruby Boyd, Betty Clark, Nellie Harris and Linda McGee.
