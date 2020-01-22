April 13, 1930-January 18, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Jewell Juanita Perkins, 89, of East Moline, the first black person on the East Moline, District 37 school board and longtime activist in the Watertown area, passed Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Gaines Chapel AME Church, 311-19th Street, East Moline. Pastor Cyrus Burns will officiate. Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., 1902-3rd Avenue, East Moline, and one hour before services at Gaines Chapel AME Church. Burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery with her husband, Robert “Perk” Perkins, the first East Moline police officer. Memorials may be made to the Robert Perkins Memorial Fund, Black Hawk College Foundation.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jewell Juanita Ray was born April 13, 1930, in Texarkana, Texas, the daughter of Joseph and Clara Belle (Howard) Ray. The Ray family moved to Galesburg in the 1930s as part of the Great Migration. Her father subsequently moved to East Moline after securing employment at Deere & Co. Jewell graduated from United Township High School in 1946. In 1947, she married the love of her life, “Perk” Perkins. He passed in 1980. Jewell was a graduate of Western Illinois University with a bachelor's degree.