September 6, 1938-September 7, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Jesse Wilson died unexpectedly Sept. 7, 2019, at the age of 81 at the University of Iowa Hospitals.
Jesse is survived by his sons, Stephen and Timothy Wilson; his stepdaughters, Tracy (Porfirio) Rodriguez, Tina Burge and Tricia (Kevin) Gross; his 12 grandchildren; and his sister, Belle (Charles) Rosenberry. He was predeceased by his wife, Beverly Wilson.
Jesse was born in Kell, Ill., to Ira Mason and Lasca Wilson. He attended Rock Falls High School, Class of 1957. Jesse worked for the phone company for 43 years. He led his life by example and never asked anyone to do anything that he wasn't willing to do himself.
You have free articles remaining.
Jesse never met a stranger and was willing to help anyone in need. It only took once to meet Jesse and you knew what a special guy he was. Jesse loved to cheer on the Bears, Fighting Illini, Chicago Cubs and any activity that involved his grandkids.
A celebration of Jesse's life is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Riverfront Grill 4619 34th Street Court, Rock Island, from 1 to 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Camp Courageous in memory of Jesse Wilson. P.O. Box 418 Monticello, Iowa 52310.