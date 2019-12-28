December 10, 1938-December 24, 2019
ROCK ISLAND —Jesse B. Grady Jr., 81, formerly of Rock Island, passed away, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Trellis Supportive Care, Winston-Salem, N.C.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, with military honors conducted by the American Legion Post 246.
Jesse was born on Dec. 10, 1938, in Quincy, the son of Jesse and Goldie (Wyckoff) Grady Sr. He married Diana Rae Sellers on Aug. 5, 1962, in Rock Island. She preceded him in death on Oct. 29, 2016. Jesse retired from the U.S. Navy, after 20 years of service. He was a member of First Evangelical Free Church, Moline and a 32nd Degree Mason with the Scottish Rites, Moline. He enjoyed going to the movies and his time at church. He also liked to cook, read, and spend time with his family.
Survivors include his children, Margaret Ford, Jessica Grady, and John Grady; eight grandchildren, Nicholas Ford, Amanda Borner, Shannon Grady, Ryan Grady, Nathan Grady, Caroll Humphrey, Sarah Karns and Mary Karns; five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife; son, Jeffrey Grady, and grandson, Jeffrey Grady Jr.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.
Service information
1:00PM
6601 38th Avenue
Moline, IL 61265