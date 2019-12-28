Jesse B. Grady Jr.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, with military honors conducted by the American Legion Post 246.

Jesse was born on Dec. 10, 1938, in Quincy, the son of Jesse and Goldie (Wyckoff) Grady Sr. He married Diana Rae Sellers on Aug. 5, 1962, in Rock Island. She preceded him in death on Oct. 29, 2016. Jesse retired from the U.S. Navy, after 20 years of service. He was a member of First Evangelical Free Church, Moline and a 32nd Degree Mason with the Scottish Rites, Moline. He enjoyed going to the movies and his time at church. He also liked to cook, read, and spend time with his family.