June 21, 1930- April 9, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Jerry Lundahl passed away April 9, 2020. Cremation rites will be accorded, and private family services will be held at a later date. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline, is assisting the family.
Jeraldine Louise Carley was born June 21, 1930, in Rock Island to Raymond and Wilma Carley. She grew up in Rock Island and attended school there until her junior year when the family moved to Moline. She married her high school sweetheart, Keith Lundahl, on Sept. 9, 1950, at Moline's First Congregational Church.
Jerry worked for many years alongside her husband at their downtown Moline business, Midwest Typewriter. She was a manager at Glamour Isle in Kings Plaza and later employed for many years at Younkers in the dress and bridal department as well as being a personal shopper.
Jerry enjoyed many volunteer functions and organizations, including Junior Service League, King's Daughters, Hospital Auxiliary, FCC, & QC Arts Festival of Trees. She had a great passion for giving back to the community, but perhaps her greatest joy of volunteerism was the John Deere Classic. She began participating with the inaugural tournament and had volunteered for over 40 years when she retired as chair of the transportation committee.
Jerry was a longtime member of the First Congregational Church of Moline. She enjoyed playing golf and was a member of Pinnacle Country Club for many years. She had a great passion for the game of bridge and belonged to numerous bridge clubs.
Survivors include her son, Roger (Chris) Lundahl; daughter, Sally Lundahl; four grandchildren, Ryan Lundahl, Elizabeth (Matt) Kirk, Bridget Faull, Carley Dawson; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith; her mother; and stepfather, Jerome Thomas.
Memorials may be made to the John Deere Classic Birdies for Charity.
