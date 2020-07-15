May 28, 1941-July 12, 2020
MOLINE -- Jerry Lee Hintze, 79, of Moline, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at UnityPoint Trinity Hospital, Rock Island.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. If you wish to process from Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., 1902-3rd Avenue East Moline, please be there at 11 a.m. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at the funeral home. Public gathering limitations allow for 50 people at a time within the funeral home. In accordance with public guidelines and for the safety of all those attending, capacity limits will be monitored and all guest attending visitation or service are to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Memorials may be left to the American Cancer Society.
Jerry Lee Hintze was born May 28, 1941, in Moline, Illinois; the second child of Charles William and Dorothy Delores (Stipes) Hintze. He graduated from United Township High School, class of 1959. Jerry worked as an assembler at Kone and later as a custodian for the Davenport School System.
Jerry was a staunch supporter of the Chicago Cubs. He enjoyed watching football.
Those left to cherish his memory are his nieces and nephews: Chris De Fauw, Stanwood, Iowa, Chad (Stacey)Hintze, East Moline, Shurla Cullison (Rick Shaw), Silvis, Rick Hintze, Grand Mound, Iowa, Rona (Joe) Durbin, East Moline, Bobby Hintze, East Moline, Christopher Hintze, Colona, and Emily Hintze, Colona, sister-in-law, Janice Hintze.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers: Chuck and Bob Hintze.
Online condolences and memories of Jerry may be left at sullivanellisltd.com.
