February 4, 1941-June 10, 2020

RAPIDS CITY — Jerry L. Smith, 79, of Rapids City, Ill., died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in his home.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. The family will have a private time to say goodbye.

Jerry Lee Smith was born Feb. 4, 1941, in Coker Creek, Tenn., to Earl and Rosie (Brannon) Smith. He married Norma Cole on Oct. 15, 1977, in Rock Island. He was a machinist for John Deere Harvester.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Norma; a daughter, Sherry Smith and her partner Dan Horton of Davenport; four stepchildren and their spouses, Renyee and Jerry Tripp of Morrison, Ill.,, Rhonda Kuhn of Rapids City, Roxanne and Ronald Glazier of Port Byron, Ill., and Ray and Marci Graham of Fenton, Ill.; and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by siblings, Raymond Smith, Margie Best and Robert Smith.

