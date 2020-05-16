× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 5, 1929-May 12, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Jerry Harkins, Jr., 91, of Rock Island, Ill., died Tuesday May 12, 2020 at UnityPoint-Trinity, Rock Island.

Due to public gathering restrictions a private family graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery. A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the St. Patrick Society Quad Cities, P.O. Box 4487, Davenport, IA 52808

Jerry was born April 5, 1929, in Des Moines, Iowa, a son of Jerry Harkins, Sr. and Maurine Bredimus Harkins. He was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran. Jerry graduated from and received his undergraduate degree and Juris Doctorate degree from Kansas City University, Kansas City, Mo. He married Rita Warren on July 29, 1974, in Rock Island. He was previously married to Dolores Kenning.

Jerry spent many years playing golf. When he wasn’t playing golf, he worked in banking, finance, and political consulting. He was a member of St. Patrick Society of the Quad Cities.