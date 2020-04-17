Jerry Dean Johnson
Jerry Dean Johnson

Jerry Dean Johnson

June 12, 1939- April 13, 2020

PALM BAY, Fla. — Jerry Dean Johnson, 80, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020.

Jerry was born June 12, 1939, in Rushville, Illinois. He retired from the Rock Island Arsenal and moved to Palm Bay, Florida, with his wife, Jane.

Survived by daughters and spouses: Sally Gordon and Linda Johnson; brothers: Dennis Johnson, Rick Goossens and Frank Goossens Jr.; grandsons: Dennis Bergmann Jr. and Joshua Johnson; and five great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by wife, Jane (Proksch) Johnson; son, Johnny Johnson; parents, Frank and Wanda Goossens Sr.; brother, Donald Goossens; sister, Roselyn Reddick.

