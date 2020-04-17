June 12, 1939- April 13, 2020
PALM BAY, Fla. — Jerry Dean Johnson, 80, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020.
Jerry was born June 12, 1939, in Rushville, Illinois. He retired from the Rock Island Arsenal and moved to Palm Bay, Florida, with his wife, Jane.
Survived by daughters and spouses: Sally Gordon and Linda Johnson; brothers: Dennis Johnson, Rick Goossens and Frank Goossens Jr.; grandsons: Dennis Bergmann Jr. and Joshua Johnson; and five great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by wife, Jane (Proksch) Johnson; son, Johnny Johnson; parents, Frank and Wanda Goossens Sr.; brother, Donald Goossens; sister, Roselyn Reddick.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.