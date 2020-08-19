PORT BYRON — Jerry David Conner Sr., 79, of Port Byron, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. There will be no public services at this time. Private burial will be in Fairfield Cemetery, Port Byron. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

Jerry was born on June 8, 1941, in Guin, Alabama, the son of James and Hattie (Stanford) Conner. He graduated high school in Guin, Ala., moved to the Quad-Cities, then married JoAnn Harris on May 4, 1963. Jerry retired from John Deere Plow Planter Works in 2003 after 41 years. He enjoyed fishing, traveling and camping in their travel trailer. He also loved bowling and golfing. For years he bowled and golfed in the John Deere leagues. He was a die-hard NASCAR fan, watching every Sunday. Jerry was a member of the Four Wheel Drive Club and the Geneseo Moose Club.