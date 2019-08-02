March 25, 1931-July 31, 2019
MOLINE — Jerrold A. Adamson, 88, of Moline, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Amber Ridge Memory Care, Moline.
Private burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, where the Moline American Legion Post #246 will present military honors. Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline, is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Telephone Pioneers at pioneersvolunteers.org.
Jerrold Arnold Adamson was born March 25, 1931, in Oak Park, Ill., the son of Arnold and Mildred (Lundquist) Adamson. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married Marjory Higbee on March 3, 1951, in Chicago, Ill., and the couple had three sons. He worked for Illinois Bell for 37 years.
Jerry was involved in the YMCA Indian Guides for numerous years. He was also very active in the Telephone Pioneers and was instrumental in several inventions for people with disabilities including Talking Books, Pioneer Pete and a baseball for the blind. He was a past president and earned 24 awards and certificates during his many years of volunteering for the Telephone Pioneers. He was an avid Chicago sports fan.
He is survived by three sons, Jeffery (April) Adamson, of Moline, Mark (Christy) Adamson, of Germantown, Wis., and Glenn Adamson, of Portland, Ore.; grandchildren, James (Audrey) Adamson, of Moline, Patrick (Christie) Adamson, of Rock Island, Ryan (Carol) Adamson of Oak Ridge, Tenn., Stacy (Bob) Meteer, of Washington D.C., Luke Adamson, of Moline, and Morgan Adamson, of Moline; great-grandchildren, Victoria, Grant, Claire, Eleanor and George; siblings, Jim (Peg) Adamson, of Chicago, and Kay (Gerald) Rosemeyer, of Gurnee, Ill.; and a sister-in-law, Betty Derby, of Huntley, Ill. He was preceded in death by his former wife, Marjory, and brother, Roger.
The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.