October 30, 1933-February 11, 2020
BETTENDORF — Jerome E. “Jerry” Van Daele, 86, of Bettendorf, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at UnityPoint Trinity, Rock Island.
Funeral services will be 11am, Friday, February 14, 2020 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with visitation at 9am until services. Entombment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline with military honors by American Legion Post 246. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Special Olympics.
Jerry was born October 30, 1933 in Moline, the son of Edmond and Leona (Van Quathem) Van Daele. He married Donna Marie Sergeant on July 10, 1954 in East Moline. She preceded him in death on October 1, 2017.
Jerry was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a partner at Madison Avenue Marketing, Bettendorf.
Jerry was a member of Oakwood Country Club, Coal Valley, St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Bettendorf and he was a contributor and volunteered for Special Olympics.
He enjoyed golfing, daily walks and he valued all the special moments spent with his family..
Survivors include his children, Adam Van Daele, Denver, CO and Jon Van Daele, Las Vegas, NV and grandchildren, Kendall, Gavin and Asher. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Clayton, sister, Ginny Schrempf and brother, Fritz Van Daele.
Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com