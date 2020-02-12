October 30, 1933-February 11, 2020

BETTENDORF — Jerome E. “Jerry” Van Daele, 86, of Bettendorf, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at UnityPoint Trinity, Rock Island.

Funeral services will be 11am, Friday, February 14, 2020 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with visitation at 9am until services. Entombment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline with military honors by American Legion Post 246. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Special Olympics.

Jerry was born October 30, 1933 in Moline, the son of Edmond and Leona (Van Quathem) Van Daele. He married Donna Marie Sergeant on July 10, 1954 in East Moline. She preceded him in death on October 1, 2017.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jerry was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a partner at Madison Avenue Marketing, Bettendorf.

Jerry was a member of Oakwood Country Club, Coal Valley, St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Bettendorf and he was a contributor and volunteered for Special Olympics.

He enjoyed golfing, daily walks and he valued all the special moments spent with his family..