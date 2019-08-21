August 12, 1982-August 17, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Jennifer V. Bush-Walz, 37, of East Moline, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, Aug. 23, from 4 to 8 p.m., at the American Legion, 829 – 16th Avenue, East Moline.
Memorials may be made to Jennifer's family for her son's education.
Jennifer was born in Moline, on Aug. 12, 1982, daughter of Mark and Patricia (Bush) Grchan. On Feb. 25, 2012, in Jamaica, Jennifer married Bradley C. Walz, who survives.
