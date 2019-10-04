August 3, 1948-October 1, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Graveside services for Jennifer O. Taylor, 71, of East Moline, will be 2 p.m. Monday at Rock Island National Cemetery. Anyone wishing to attend should be at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, by 1:30 pm. Mrs. Taylor died Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at her home.
Jennifer O'Dell was born Aug. 3, 1948, in Grants Pass, Ore., the daughter of Merle and Dolphia (Farmer) O'Dell. She married Ron Pegg. She later married Jim Taylor, May 17, 1991. He died Nov. 9, 2001. Jennifer had worked as a teachers aide with the Black Hawk Area Special Education District.
She was a loving mother and grandmother.
Survivors include her children, Lisa (Tim) Madison, Littleton, Colo., and Jeff Pegg (Marisa McKenna), Littleton; grandchildren, Ashli Dubberstein and Makenzie McKenna; brothers, William “Spike” (Karen) O'Dell, Tennessee, and John (Kathy) O'Dell.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Jim.
Memorials may be made to Black Hawk Area Special Education District.
