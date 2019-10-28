July 24, 1975-October 19, 2019
DAVENPORT — Jennifer Marie Harris, age 44, passed away Oct. 19, 2019, at 2:22 a.m. She was born July 24, 1975, in Chicago, Ill., to Jeannette Hodges and Earl Brown. She was the second of seven kids (two boys and five girls). She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, grandmother and friend to many. Jennifer loved to play bingo, play cards. She loved to take her kids on trips and be with family. Jennifer dedicated her life to the lord at an early age.
Funeral service will be held at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Redeemed Voices Worship Center, 306 Cedar Street, Davenport. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time at the church.
Jennifer was preceded in death by her Mother, Jeannetta Hodges; Father, Earl Brown; Daughter, Akia Harris; Nephew, Ondrae Rudd Jr.; Grandmother, Nellie Hodges; Aunt, Cordelia Hodges; Uncle, Lee Arthur, Napoleon Hodges.
Jennifer was survived by her husband, Curtis Harris; her sons, Shkale Quinn, Curtis Harris, Jayvon Harris; Daughters, Kierra Quinn, Kilea Harris, Carissa Harris, Kaniya Harris, Kaylynn Harris; Grandchildren, Kamil Harris and Emmy Quinn; Brothers, Samuel Hodges and David Shores;. Sisters, Teresa Hodges, Jacqueline Hodges-Eberly (Joel Eberly), Florence Thompson, Charlene Thompson; Special friends who was dear to her heart, Rowana Williams, Renita Howard, Tracey Peniston and Denise Thorson; with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and many friends.
Online condolences may be left to Jennifer's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.