Jennifer “Jenny” Althiser

August 21, 1950- November 18, 2019

HILLSDALE — A Celebration of Life service for Jennifer “Jenny” Althiser, 69, of Hillsdale, Ill., will be 4 p.m. Saturday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Mrs. Althiser died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at OSF St. Francis, Peoria, Ill.

Jenny Eckhart was born Aug. 21, 1950, in Rock Island, the daughter of John Joseph and Margaret (Aiken) Eckhart. She married Jerry Althiser on Sept. 21, 1970, in Rock Island.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Jerry; children, Patti Jean Zyzanski, Chariton, Iowa, Jeremy Althiser, Bemidji, Minn., and Jessica (Paul) Cervantes, East Moline; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Dean (Rita) Eckhart, Iowa, Paul (Lynn) Eckhart, Illinois, Martha Reager, Ohio, Phyllis Willis, Iowa, and Jay (Bobbie) Eckhart, California; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Grace Bible Fellowship Food Bank.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Marilyn Moore and Glenna Jean Judge; and daughter-in-law, Winna Althiser.

Nov 23
Visitation
Saturday, November 23, 2019
2:00PM-4:00PM
Nov 23
Funeral Service
Saturday, November 23, 2019
4:00PM
