August 8, 2019
PARKVILLE, Mo. — Jennifer Ann Boyer, daughter to Louris LaVaun McDowell and Benjamin J. Boyer, married to Craig Hoerler of Parkville, Mo., passed away Aug. 8, 2019, at the age of 65 from a hideous disease: metastatic breast cancer.
Her curiosity in communications led her to various work at the Command & General Staff College Fort Leavenworth, Kan.; NCAA Productions; Kansas City Public Television; VOICES and SAG-AFTRA; culminating with Boyer Billing & Bookkeeping, a boutique service for discerning clients.
She interviewed a U.S. president, explored Paris, indulged in wine, had unwavering political views and now knows the secrets of the universe. I miss her so.
There will be a gathering for family and friends of Jenny in October. Please make contributions to American Cancer Society. A detailed online bio is at meyersfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements have been entrusted with Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville, Mo.