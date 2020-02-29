July 29, 1944-February 22, 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jeffrey Stephan “Jef” Missman, 75, of Kansas City, Mo., passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Kansas City, Kan.

A memorial service will be held at a later time.

Jef was born in Dixon, Ill., on July 29, 1944, to Clifford Missman and Arletta (Downing) Barrett. He attended school in Mt. Morris, Ill., and graduated from Rock Island High School in 1962. He graduated from Coe College in 1966 and earned his MBA from Washington University in St. Louis in 1968. He attended the London School of Economics in 1964-65.

In 1970, Jef was joined in marriage with his wife, Kathleen. He worked at Arthur Anderson & Co. and retired in 2003 from Commerce Bank as Director of Compliance. Jef was a member of the National Library Council and the KC Regional Council of Washington University. He was a CPA and a lifetime Mensa member.

Jef was a real gentleman, a true-blue friend and a wonderful husband and brother. He was generous and bright and knowledgeable in many subjects. He will be sorely missed.

Jef was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved Aunt Bessie; and his stepbrother, Chip Harmon.