March 13, 1962-October 25, 2018
DETROIT, MICH. — Jeffrey Richland was born March 13, 1962. He joined the Lord in Heaven Oct. 25, 2018. Jeffrey is married to Crystal Richland. They have three kids, Stephanie, Corrine and Phillip.
Jeffery was a pillar of the community everywhere he lived. He received numerous awards and accommodations for his career, community service and the church. Some of the things Jeffery enjoyed doing include watching Marvel, Star Wars and Star Trek movies with the family. He enjoyed making Lionel train sets with his son. He enjoyed doing robotics with different teams around the Quad-Cities. And he enjoyed doing archery with his daughter Corrine and taking his daughter Stephanie to various business meetings he had.