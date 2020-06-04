Jeffrey R. “Big Daddy” JMatlick

January 17, 1972-May 31, 2020
GENESEO — Jeffrey R. “Big Daddy” Matlick, 48, of Geneseo, was tragically taken on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Carolina Beach, N.C.
Private family services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, Moline, with the Rev. Dr. Christopher Ritter officiating. The service will be live-streamed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TrimbleFuneralHome. Public visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at The Outing Club, 2109 Brady St., Davenport. Those attending are asked to practice social distancing outside of your own family and wear masks if able. Burial will be in Coal Valley Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Autism Society of the Quad Cities.
Jeffrey Robert Matlick was born Jan. 17, 1972, in Rock Island, the son of Sid and Tammy (Sowash) Matlick. He married the love of his life, Darla J. Lane, on June 2, 2000, in Nashville, Tenn. Jeff was a project supervisor at East Moline Glass for 30 years and a member of Glaziers Local Union #581.
He enjoyed singing, playing his guitar, and racing dirt bikes, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family, friends and grandchildren. Jeffrey loved his wife and children wholeheartedly with all his might and wanted his children to make good decisions. He always pushed people to be the best they could be. He always let his Soul shine in such a special way and always had a way with words…“Is that right??” He was also an avid New York Yankees, Chicago Bears and Dale Earnhardt fan.
Jeffrey is survived by his beloved wife, Darla; children, Tyler (Britt) Root, Devin (Emily) Bertrand, Mason Matlick, and Montgomery Matlick; grandchildren, Cayel, Hunter, Rylee, McKenzie, and Gavin; his parents, Sid (Lu) Matlick of Coal Valley, and Tammy Sowash of Andalusia; siblings, Amy Matlick, Jamie Ackerland, Jennifer Matlick, and Brandon (Amy) Hammond; stepsisters, Sara McColl and Amanda (Doug) Gross; uncles, Gilbert (Rosie) Matlick, and Terry (Sheryl) Matlick; and many close cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sid and Lucille Matlick, Robert and Ethel Sowash; and Uncle Dale Matlick.
The family would like to give special thanks to Larry Andersen and East Moline Glass, along with Nik Bates and Dan Smith, the Heartland Hospice team, the Carolina Beach Police Department, Shari Hancock (Harpist), and all of their incredible friends and family for all of their help, support, and love during this difficult time.
The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.
