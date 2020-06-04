Jeffrey R. “Big Daddy” JMatlick

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 17, 1972-May 31, 2020

GENESEO — Jeffrey R. “Big Daddy” Matlick, 48, of Geneseo, was tragically taken on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Carolina Beach, N.C.

Private family services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, Moline, with the Rev. Dr. Christopher Ritter officiating. The service will be live-streamed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TrimbleFuneralHome. Public visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at The Outing Club, 2109 Brady St., Davenport. Those attending are asked to practice social distancing outside of your own family and wear masks if able. Burial will be in Coal Valley Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Autism Society of the Quad Cities.

Jeffrey Robert Matlick was born Jan. 17, 1972, in Rock Island, the son of Sid and Tammy (Sowash) Matlick. He married the love of his life, Darla J. Lane, on June 2, 2000, in Nashville, Tenn. Jeff was a project supervisor at East Moline Glass for 30 years and a member of Glaziers Local Union #581.