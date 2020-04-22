Jeffrey N. Pettifer
MOLINE

Jeffrey N. Pettifer

November 11, 1951- April 19, 2020

MOLINE — Jeffrey N. Pettifer, 68, of Moline, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at his home. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials may be made to the Rock Island County Animal Shelter.

Jeffrey was born on Nov. 11, 1951, in Moline, the son of Richard Norman and Rose Mae Naomi (Swanson) Pettifer. Jeff was a Navy veteran.

Survivors include his siblings: Wesley Pettifer, Kathy (Paul) Christofferson, Sherri (James) Thomas; a nephew; and many nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Jon and Rickey Pettifer.

