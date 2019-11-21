May 3, 1943-November 17, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Funeral services for Jeffrey Lynn Claude Tyler Sr., 76, will be 11 a.m. Monday at Orr's Mortuary, Rock Island, with the Reverend Dr. Melvin L Grimes officiating. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Monday at the Mortuary. Burial will be at the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal.
He departed this life peacefully at his home on Sunday, Nov. 17, surrounded by his family.
See www.orrsmortury.com for the full obituary.
