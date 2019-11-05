November 1, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Funeral Services and Mass of Christian Burial for Jeffrey J. Leech, 72, of Rock Island, will be 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 2502 - 29th Avenue, Rock Island. Burial will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island. Visitation will be 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, Davenport with a prayer vigil at 6:30 p.m. There will be an additional visitation Friday from 9 until 10 a.m. at church. Jeffrey passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.
The complete obituary and online condolences: www.hmdfuneralhome.com.