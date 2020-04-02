× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 17, 1958-April 1, 2020

MOLINE — Jeffrey Alan Carlson, 61, of Moline, passed Wednesday April 1, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

Jeffrey was born on June 17, 1958, in Moline, the son of Dale Loren and Maxine Ann (Needham) Carlson Barker.

Survivors include his children, Eric Carlson, Ashley Stewart; grandchildren, Daisie Tschopp, Haleigh Kent, Braxton Carlson; siblings, Lori Jean Carlson, Michael (Liliana) Carlson; aunts, uncle, cousins and many friends, including dear friend Barbara along with Bill W..

He was preceded by his parents and sister; Christina Carlson.

Memories shared online at esterdahl.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Carlson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.