June 17, 1958-April 1, 2020
MOLINE — Jeffrey Alan Carlson, 61, of Moline, passed Wednesday April 1, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Jeffrey was born on June 17, 1958, in Moline, the son of Dale Loren and Maxine Ann (Needham) Carlson Barker.
Survivors include his children, Eric Carlson, Ashley Stewart; grandchildren, Daisie Tschopp, Haleigh Kent, Braxton Carlson; siblings, Lori Jean Carlson, Michael (Liliana) Carlson; aunts, uncle, cousins and many friends, including dear friend Barbara along with Bill W..
He was preceded by his parents and sister; Christina Carlson.
Memories shared online at esterdahl.com.
