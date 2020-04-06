× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 20, 1954- April 4, 2020

SILVIS — Jeffrey A. Kinkead, 65, of Silvis, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2020, at his home.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Due to COVID19 epidemic, there will be no services. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, East Moline, is assisting the family.

Jeffrey Allen Kinkead was born Sept. 20, 1954, in Moline, the son of Gerald Kinkead and Karen Hughes Sanders. Jeff graduated from United Township High School class of 1972. He was retired from Sentry Pool as a fork lift operator.

Jeff enjoyed playing pool, playing cards and fishing. He was a big Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and Fighting Illini fan.

Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Karen Sanders, East Moline; his father, Gerald Kinkead, Silvis; his sisters, Jodie Pieler, East Moline, and Joan E. Gaylor, East Moline; his brother, Joseph (Angie) Raymond III; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

