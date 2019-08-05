December 2, 1968-August 1, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Jeffrey A. Hendrickson, 50, of Rock Island, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at home. Services will be 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to service time at the funeral home on Wednesday. Burial will be at Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a memorial fund that will be established at a later date.
Jeffrey was born on Dec. 2, 1968, in Fayetteville, N.C., the son of Ted and Patricia (Taylor) Hendrickson. Jeff worked as a heavy equipment operator. Mr. Hendrickson enjoyed riding horses and motorcycles.
Survivors include his mother, Patricia, Rock Island; daughter, Bethann Jump, LeClaire, Iowa; grandson, Sean Glessner; stepson, Devin Randall, Rock Island; stepdaughter, Chelsi Torrence, Rock Island; stepgrandson, Jace Torrence; siblings and (spouses), Teresa Hendrickson, New Orleans, La., Paul (Lisa) Stoikovic, Mediapolis, Iowa, Robert (Glenda) Hendrickson, Tucson, Ariz., Steven Hendrickson, and his significant other, DeAnn McIntyre, Rock Island, Stefaine (Shawn) Hendrickson-Brock, Green Valley, Ariz., Lacy Chambers, Searcy Ark., Ainsley Henderson, Searcy, Ark.; and several nieces and nephews.
Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Ted. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.