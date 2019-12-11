October 3, 1958-December 9, 2019

EAST MOLINE — Jeff M. Borkgren, 61, of East Moline, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1450-30 Ave. East Moline. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at St. John's Lutheran Church, East Moline. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to his family. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd. is assisting the family.

Jeff was born on Oct. 3, 1958, in Highland Park, Ill., the son of Clifford M. and Janice M. (Taube) Borkgren.

Jeff married Lori M. Preslar on Jan. 9, 1998, in East Moline. Jeff was employed by the U.S. Postal Service in mail processing.

Jeff was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, East Moline. He was an avid Chicago Bears Fan and had a great love for music. His greatest love was his daughter.

Survivors include his wife, Lori; daughter, Karly Borkgren, East Moline; father, Clifford (Anna) Borkgren, Galesburg; mother, Janice Borkgren, Geneseo; sister, Cynthia (Steven) Abraham, Elk Mound, Wis.; and many other friends and family.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.