Jeannine Zmuda

March 30, 2020

EAST MOLINE — The family of Jeannine M. Zmuda will hold a celebration of life on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in honor of her passing on March 30, 2020. There will be a memorial Mass held at St. Anne Catholic Church in East Moline at 11 a.m. The family will greet everyone outside of church starting at 10 a.m. and looks forward to speaking with all those whose life she touched. Due to COVID-19 and church restrictions, only 75 people will be allowed inside the church for the Mass.

