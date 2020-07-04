Jeannine L. Hicks

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd. Moline. Visitation will be one hour prior 10-11 a.m. at Esterdahl Mortuary Moline. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Homewood Evangelical Free Church, OES Scholarship, Brantley Francis Foundation.

Jeannine was born on July 17, 1930, in Rock Island, the daughter of Fred J. and Clara N. (Argo) Crosby. She married Richard R. Hicks on April 4, 1952, in Moline. He preceded her May 19, 1997. Jeannine was a former member of First Baptist Church, Orion where she was also a part of Shining Lights of the church. She was a registered nurse at East Moline and Jacksonville State Hospitals. Jeannine was a part of the Orion Book Club. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star #93 for 50 years and was a past Matron. She was also a member at the Moline Activity Center and served previously as an usher at the Adler Theatre. Jeannine was a current member of Homewood Evangelical Free Church and was an avid bowler. She swam in the Senior Olympics and received gold, silver, and bronze medals.