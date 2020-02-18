Jeanne Ann Allender Moore

November 12, 1922 – February 12, 2020

BRADENTON, Fla. — Jeanne Ann Moore, 97, died on Feb. 12, 2020, surrounded by her three children, John, Margaret (Peg) and Sara.

Preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Moore (Jack), she is survived by children, John (Elizabeth), their children Amy (Scott), Scott (Jill) and Kelly; Margaret (Saewert) and Tim, their children Jake (Erin) and Emily; Sara, and her children, Alex and Micha (Vicky); extended family member, Floanne Hayward; great-grandchildren, Allender, Holden, Alice, Otto, Haden, Elizabeth and Jack round out a family devoted to ‘Grandma Jeanne’ and ‘Gigi’.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Born in 1922 in Oskaloosa, Iowa, to Harold and Isobel (Moon) Allender, Jeanne Ann was the oldest of two children. She was a member of the first graduating class (seven women) from the University of Missouri’s Nursing School, earning her Bachelor of Science in nursing with a minor in sociology in February of 1945.

She married the late John (Jack) Moore in December of 1944, and they celebrated over 60 years of life together until his passing in fall of 2007.

Jeanne Ann will be remembered as a good and loving friend; and her family will remember her with smiles and joy for the meaningful and wonderfully good life she lived.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a contribution to the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature (https://bishopscience.org/donate/), Tidewell Hospice (https://tidewellhospice.org/home/giving/) or the charity of your choice.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeanne Moore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.