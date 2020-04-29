Jeanne A. Hartzell

Private funeral services and visitation will be held at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. To send condolences or view prayer service visit www.RaffertyFunerals.com or live-stream on facebook at 12pm on Friday, May 1, 2020. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Anyone wishing to attend the committal services please meet at Rafferty Funeral Home at 12pm on May 1st. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society or UnityPoint Hospice.