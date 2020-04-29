July 1, 1932- April 28, 2020
EAST MOLINE — Jeanne A. Hartzell, 87, of East Moline, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Park Vista Retirement Living, East Moline.
Private funeral services and visitation will be held at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. To send condolences or view prayer service visit www.RaffertyFunerals.com or live-stream on facebook at 12pm on Friday, May 1, 2020. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Anyone wishing to attend the committal services please meet at Rafferty Funeral Home at 12pm on May 1st. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society or UnityPoint Hospice.
Jeanne was born July 1, 1932 in Moline, the daughter of Harold and Phyllis (Johnston) Buck. She married James L. Hartzell on April 19, 1952 at Sacred Heart Church, Moline.
Jeanne graduated from Moline High School in 1950. She worked as a receptionist for Dr. Peter Caras retiring after 20 years.
Jeanne was a member of Maude VanMeter Kings Daughters, Moline Elks and Moline Vikings Club. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, crafting and she especially loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include her husband, Jim; children, Steve (Debby) Hartzell, Willis, TX, Kathy (Mike) Koester, Moline, Greg Hartzell, Grand Rapids, MN, Debbie Lord, Moline, David (Michelle) Hartzell, Batavia, IL and Karen Hartzell, Moline; grandchildren, Adam (Yana Sorokin) Hartzell, Kirstin (Dwayne) Eller, Tim (Tonya) Young, Brandon Young, Breanne Young, Nick Hartzell, Elizabeth (Jason) Shutters, Andrew (Elizabeth Woolley) Lord, Laura Lord, Jeff Hartzell and Sara Hartzell; 9 great grandchildren; brother, Dr. Jeffry (Margi) Buck, Richmond, VA and many nieces and nephews.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.