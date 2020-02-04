March 5, 1937-February 2, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Funeral services for Jeanette Roberts, 82, of East Moline, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Mrs. Roberts died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at her home.

Jeanette Johnston was born March 5, 1937, in Dexter, Iowa, the daughter of Cecil R. and Alma (Young) Johnston. She was a graduate of West Des Moines Valley High School. She married Dale M. Roberts on March 30, 1969, in Des Moines, Iowa. He passed away Feb. 18, 2011. She worked as a bookkeeper at the Hotel Savery in Des Moines and secretary at First Baptist Church, East Moline. She had been an active member of Tops for over 50 years.

Survivors include her children, Christine (Charles) Wangelin, Hampton, Ill., Anthony (Victoria) Johnston, Davenport, and Michael Roberts, Moline; grandchildren, Matthew (Jesi), Jessica (Jeremy), Stephanie, Kayla, Blake, Samantha, Tiffany (Justin) and Michael; great-grandchildren, Isabel, Charity, Jax, Charli, Diamond, Reina and Brent; and brother, Cecil (Nancy) Johnston, JR, Carlisle, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Stephen Irwin; and daughter-in-law, Lori Roberts.