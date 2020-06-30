× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 9, 1944-June 28, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Jeanette Garcia, 75, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her son's home.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday July 2, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Chapel Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be left to the family.

Margaret “Jeanette” was born on Oct. 9, 1944, in Mobile, Ala., the daughter of Cladis and Lou Bell Beard. She was raised on her family farm in Alabama.

She married Alvin Newberry, with whom she started her family. She later married Adrian Garcia.

Jeanette had been employed at McLaughlin's Auto Body, Moline, until her retirement. She had been a breeder of Dachshund dogs for several years and enjoyed raising singing canaries.

Jeanette loved her family and devoted herself to her children, grandchildren and foster children.