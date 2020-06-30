October 9, 1944-June 28, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Jeanette Garcia, 75, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her son's home.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday July 2, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Chapel Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be left to the family.
Margaret “Jeanette” was born on Oct. 9, 1944, in Mobile, Ala., the daughter of Cladis and Lou Bell Beard. She was raised on her family farm in Alabama.
She married Alvin Newberry, with whom she started her family. She later married Adrian Garcia.
Jeanette had been employed at McLaughlin's Auto Body, Moline, until her retirement. She had been a breeder of Dachshund dogs for several years and enjoyed raising singing canaries.
Jeanette loved her family and devoted herself to her children, grandchildren and foster children.
Survivors include her husband, Adrian Garcia; children, Alan Newberry, Tim (Kellie) Newberry, Jim Cook and Dawn Stalling; grandchildren, Shane Garcia, Samantha Newberry, Nichole Newberry, Mercedes Lynn Newberry and Blue Stallings; she also loved Tony Adams, Chris Jenkins and Nita Newberry as if they were her own.
She was preceded in death by her son, Marty Newberry, in 1995; her parents; and all her siblings.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.
