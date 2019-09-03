November 20, 1924-August 29, 2019
MOLINE — Jeanette E. Lemon, 94, of Moline, died peacefully with her family at her side on Aug. 29, 2019, at Overlook Village. Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the Milan First Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 – 7th Ave, Rock Island. Burial will be in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Milan Presbyterian Church.
Jeanette was born Nov. 20, 1924, in Burlington, Iowa, the daughter of Harvey Martensen and Maybelle Turner Martensen. She grew up in Rock Island and graduated from Rock Island High School in 1942. She worked at the Rock Island Library for eight years until marrying Edward L. Lemon on Jan. 1, 1949. He preceded her in death on Oct. 2, 2010. Jeanette was a wonderful, caring, supportive homemaker. She always put everyone else first. She gave birth to her son on her birthday and passed away on her twin daughters' birthday. She was an active member of the Milan Presbyterian Church for 70 years, having served as a deacon and as a kindergarten Sunday School teacher. She was also a member of King's Daughters for over 50 years.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Dr. David and Pamela Lemon, Rock Island; daughters and sons-in-law, Jane and Dale Koenig, Moline, and Mary and Kendall Tempel, Shrewsbury, Pa.; five grandchildren, Tom (Mariel) Lemon, Kristin Schriefer, Erin Koenig, Katie (Nick) Johnson and Mark Tempel; two great-grandchildren, Nora Schriefer and Charlotte Lemon.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, Robert and Melvin Martensen; and sister, Marjorie Murphy.
The family wishes to thank all the wonderful people who helped with Jeanette's care, particularly the warm, dedicated and caring staff at Overlook Village.