January 1, 1924-October 20, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Jeane Retz Jasiota, 95, passed away on Oct. 20, 2019, at Silver Cross Pavilion, Rock Island.
Jeane's life will be celebrated at St. James Lutheran Church, Rock Island, on Saturday, Oct. 26, with a memorial service starting at 10 a.m. and refreshments following. Inurnment will be on Friday, Oct. 25 at 9 a.m. at Chippiannock Cemetery. Memorials may be made to New Friendships Memory Care at Friendship Manor.
Jeane was born in Lamont, Iowa, on Jan. 1, 1924, one of seven children of Earl and Marie Retz. She graduated from Lamont High School in 1941 where, among other things, she played on the girls' basketball team and was valedictorian of her class. She married Raymond P. Blockhus, and later, Charles P. Jasiota.
Jeane moved from Long Beach, Calif., to Rock Island in 1963 with her children. She earned degrees from Black Hawk College, Augustana College and Western Illinois University. She taught in Moline School District 40 from 1966-1987 at William Carr Elementary, Blackhawk Elementary and Roosevelt Elementary. Once retired, she enjoyed getting together with her fellow retired teacher friends for lunches, attending plays and especially playing penny ante poker. Jeane also loved to travel, enjoying many cruises and also trips to Russia and many destinations in Europe.
Her greatest passion and hobby was the game of golf. She was a member of the Indian Bluff Ladies Golf League and continued playing until she was 86. The only gift she ever wanted for Mother's Day was to play a round of golf with one or more of her kids and/or grandkids. She was especially proud of having shot two holes-in-one. In addition to golf, she participated in and greatly enjoyed bowling with her bowling league teammates!
Jeane was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Davenport and previously, St. James Lutheran Church in Rock Island. She loved her church family and over the years was active in many roles including choir member, Christ Care member, prayer chain, and especially loved being a member of the Grace's book club, participating into her 90s!
Jeane is survived by her sister, Rosemary Scott, daughters Annette Jasiota (Marcia Johnson), Paula (Robert) Karl, son Christopher (Vickie) Jasiota, grandsons Matthew (Elissa) Karl, Nicholas (Rosa) Jasiota, Zachary Jasiota, granddaughter Taylor Jasiota, step grandchildren, Matthew (Sarah) Clark-Johnson, Becca (Andrew) Merrill and Katie Clark-Johnson (Eric Perron), great grandchildren Macey, Avery, Desiree, Roman, Madden, Lia, Thais, David, Oliver and Axl, and many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Jack, Bill and Harry, and sisters, Earline and Madge.
We would like to thank all the staff at Friendship Manor, especially New Friendships, for the love they showed and care they gave Jeane during her last years.
