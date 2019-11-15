October 25, 1922-November 13, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Jean Merrick, 97, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Friendship Manor Silver Cross, Rock Island.
Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
The former Jean Shipel was born Oct. 25, 1922, in Kiev, Russia, to Anthony and Mary Shipel. She married John Merrick. He preceded her in death in 1987. She was a bookkeeper for 20-plus years at Holland Jewelers, Moline, and enjoyed gardening, cooking and music.
Jean is survived by two children, Garth Merrick and his wife, Anne Marie, of Rock Island, and Cathy Martinson of Tampa, Fla.; and a grandson, Taylor Martinson of Tampa. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and a sister, Emily Hogg.
A special thank you to Friendship Manor Silver Cross and Compassus Hospice for their loving care and compassion to Jean and her family.
Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.