August 14, 1941-December 6, 2019

GENESEO — Jean M. Wagle, 78, of Geneseo, passed away at the home of her daughter in Moline, on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Reverend Tim Howard will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Cremation Rites will be accorded following the services with a private inurnment to be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Henry County Humane Society – Geneseo.

Jean was born on Aug. 14, 1941, the daughter of Robert and Jean (Fenno) Clark, in Geneseo, Ill. She attended the Geneseo schools. Jean married Marvin W. Wagle on Aug. 30, 1997, in Rock Island. She worked at Hillcrest Home for many years as a nurse's aide. She attended Heritage Wesleyan Church, Moline. She was a member of a quilting club and was an avid supporter of the Henry County Humane Society – Geneseo. She enjoyed spending her time quilting, reading, horseback riding and flower gardening. She was generous, kind and willing to help anyone!