× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 5, 1943-June 22, 2020

SILVIS — Graveside services for Jean M. Verleye, 75, of Silvis, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary's Mausoleum, East Moline. Visitation will be one hour prior services at the mausoleum. Miss Verleye died Monday, June 22, 2020, at New Perspectives, Silvis. Due to COVID-19, visitors are asked to respect social distancing, and wear face-coverings.

Jean was born Dec. 5, 1943, in Moline, the daughter of Henry and Zita (Neyrinck) Verleye. She began her career for John Deere in 1962 in the Steno Pool at Deere Headquarters on 3rd Avenue Moline and retired as an import coordinator from the John Deere Administration Center after 40 years of service.

Jean enjoyed bowling, volunteering at the John Deere Classic, attending NASCAR events and creating beautiful cross-stitch art work.

Among survivors include cousins, Barbara (John) VandeWiele, Port Byron, Sharon Norin, Silvis, and Richard Neyrinck, Port Byron.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

The family would like to give their heartfelt thanks to the staff at New Perspectives and Hospice Compassus for their excellent care.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jean Verleye as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.