× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 5, 1930-April 23, 2020

MILAN — Jean M. Van Zanten, 90, of Milan, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her home.

A memorial service will be at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery on Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church Moline, Quad City Animal Welfare Center in Milan, Kings Harvest Pet and Rescue in Davenport, or QC Paws in Moline. Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd. is assisting the family.

Jean Matchke was born on April 5, 1930, in Hopkins, Minnesota, the daughter of James and Annie (Anderson) Matchke. She married Richard Van Zanten April 8, 1950, in Hopkins. Jean was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Moline.

Survivors include her daughters, Annie Marie (Timothy) Stice, East Moline, Debi (Rusty) Phillips, Milan, David Van Zanten, Jacksonville, Florida; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and her beloved dog Martini.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jean Van Zanten as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.