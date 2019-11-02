June 23, 1924-October 30, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Jean M. Miletich, 95, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Silver Cross Pavilion at Friendship Manor, Rock Island. A Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 2502 29th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at McCarthy Hall located at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made in care of the QC Animal Welfare Center, Milan. Arrangements are being handled by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
Jean was born in Rock Island on June 23, 1924, a daughter of Harry B. and Frances Anderlick Saunders. She married George M. Miletich on Aug. 3, 1957, in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on July 14, 1996.
Jean retired from Deere & Co. Distribution Service Center, Moline, after 41 years of service.
Jean was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island, where she was a past president of the Altar and Rosary Society, Circle One, Allouez Council 658 Knights of Columbus Auxiliary and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Circle 532 (formerly Daughters of Isabella). She also served as past president of the Rock Island County Federation of Women's Club and AARP Chapter 40 of Rock Island. Additional memberships included RSVP, Friends of Trinity Medical Center and Northwest Davenport Turners Auxiliary. Jean was former leader of Home and Community Education, TOPS #383 leader and served on the Board of Catholic Charities for 17 years. Jean volunteered for the QC Animal Welfare Center and as an election judge for about 25 years. She was also an avid bridge player.
You have free articles remaining.
Those left to treasure her memory include: her beloved cousins, Diane (Don) Langenberg, Dubuque, Iowa; Diane's sons, Mathew and Douglas; her dear sister-in-law, Kathryn Kosman; her adored niece, Ann (Greg) Milani; Ann's sons, Joseph and James; and her Miletich cousins from East Moline, Robert, Amy, Katherine, James, and Tina, whom she cherished very much.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and cousin, Cheryl.
Jean wanted to leave thanks and appreciation to the Miletich cousins and their families for all the kindness and generosity throughout the years.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at wheelanpressly.com.