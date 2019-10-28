December 8, 1924-October 26, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Jean Lois Schave, 94, of Rock Island, passed away peacefully at 3:03 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Heritage Health in Bloomington, Ill.
A funeral service celebrating Jean's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at The Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 2106 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Friends are invited to join the family at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 115 12th Ave. W., Milan, immediately following the service. After the luncheon, a graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Milan.
Jean was born on Dec. 8, 1924, in Rock Island, the daughter of Irene and Wallace Koenig. She married Merle Schave on Oct. 7, 1945, preceding her in death on June 8, 1989. Jean worked on many class reunions and other activities since graduating from Rock Island High school. She worked for the auditor's office and jury commission at the Rock Island Court house for 32 years.
Born a city girl, she moved out to the farm in Edgington, Ill., and became a farmer's wife. Jean loved the outdoors: camping, fishing and backpacking in the Colorado mountains with her family and friends. She loved to visit with her daughter while sitting on their patio soaking up the sun. She enjoyed playing golf at Saukie golf course and playing bridge with her many friends.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Connie (Bill) Kennedy; granddaughter, Megan (Josh) Giroux; grea-grandchildren, Jenna Crossley and Gavin Giroux; and sister, Nancy Williams.
She was devoted to her family and will be missed as a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
