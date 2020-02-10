CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio — Jean E. Wildman, 78, of Catawba Island, Ohio, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at her residence. She was born on Aug. 3, 1941, in Berkeley, Calif., to Gale Norman and Ruth Vivian (Phillips) Riley. Jean graduated from Moline High School in Moline. On June 29, 1962, in Moline, she married James E. Wildman, and he survives. During their 58 years of marriage, Jean cared for her family and their home. She was active in her children's P.T.A. and American Red Cross activities. Jean enjoyed trips to the Rocky Mountains and wading in the oceans where rock hunting and collecting sea shells were favorite pastimes. She was a cross stitch artisan and an avid gardener. Jean loved all living creatures down to the smallest bug and always made sure they had a home in her gardens.