Jean E. Steffe

She was born Dec. 5, 1920, in Hemet, Calif., the daughter of Harvey A. and Dorothy J. (Parrish) Bruce, a pioneer family of Hemet Valley. She graduated from Hemet Union High School in 1939 and attended University of California at Los Angeles for two years. In 1942 she married U.S. Army Air Corps member William R. McKay. They had one son, Curt McKay. At the end of World War II, they moved to the Illinois Quad-Cities, travelling cross country pulling a homemade house trailer, which they parked in McKay's twin brother's driveway. Later buying the house, Jean lived there for 68 years before moving to Rockford. Jean worked in the cost department of Deere and Co. International Headquarters in Moline for 31 years before retiring. She was divorced in 1954 and married the late Ralph H. Steffe in 1959.