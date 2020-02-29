December 5, 1920-February 7, 2020
ROCKFORD — Jean E. Steffe, 99, died Friday evening, Feb. 7, 2020.
She was born Dec. 5, 1920, in Hemet, Calif., the daughter of Harvey A. and Dorothy J. (Parrish) Bruce, a pioneer family of Hemet Valley. She graduated from Hemet Union High School in 1939 and attended University of California at Los Angeles for two years. In 1942 she married U.S. Army Air Corps member William R. McKay. They had one son, Curt McKay. At the end of World War II, they moved to the Illinois Quad-Cities, travelling cross country pulling a homemade house trailer, which they parked in McKay's twin brother's driveway. Later buying the house, Jean lived there for 68 years before moving to Rockford. Jean worked in the cost department of Deere and Co. International Headquarters in Moline for 31 years before retiring. She was divorced in 1954 and married the late Ralph H. Steffe in 1959.
She traveled widely in the U.S. and Europe and enjoyed many road trips with her son to visit her family in California and Arizona. She was an accomplished painter, first of porcelain and later in oils, actively participating in a painting group until she could no longer see well enough to do so. She was also active in East Moline's Christ United Methodist Church's United Methodist Women, serving at Rotary lunch meetings, and participating in a church circle. Another interest was the work of the University of Illinois Home Extension.
In addition to her son, Curt, she is survived by stepdaughter-in-law Mary Ann Steffe, her children, Michael, Michelle and Karole, and their spouses, children and grandchildren. She also is survived by three nieces, Vicki Widerstrom Reese (Joe), Marie Mount (Jenn Bader), and Judy McKay Wells (Keith); and three nephews, Jim Bruce, Stanley Bruce and Paul Mount and their families. She was predeceased by both her husbands; her parents; brother, Clifford (Kathryn) Bruce, sisters Phyllis Widerstrom and Joyce (Tom) Mount, and step-son, Garry Steffe. Her much loved cousin, Pauline (Rollin) Sturgeon, died last year in California; they were a month apart in age.
Jean was a happy, kind, interesting woman who had a full life that included adventure, strong faith, and many, many books. Not particularly political, she was stoutly pro-choice, and she unconditionally supported her gay son when many other parents did not support their children.
No services will be held in Rockford. A memorial service will be held in East Moline at a later date. Memorials may be made to Winnie's Place Emergency Shelter for Women (a program of Churches United of the Quad Cities) or Planned Parenthood. To send online condolences or share memories please visit www.fitzgeraldfh.com.