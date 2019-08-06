May 24, 1933-August 4, 2019
MOLINE — Funeral services for Jean B. Bruce, 86, of Moline, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Mrs. Bruce died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Heartland Health Care, Moline.
Jean Proksch was born May 24, 1933, in Davenport, the daughter of Richard and Lucille Biebinger Proksch. She married Robert L. Bruce on May 31, 1950, in Moline. He passed away Aug. 14, 1982. Jean had worked at the former Target Store on 23rd Ave in Moline. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed cooking sewing and making quilts.
Survivors include her children, Ronald (Becky) Bruce, Moline, Bev Garner, Lebanon, Ill., and Jamie (Sharon) Bruce, Cambridge, Ill.; five grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and brother, Tom (Bonnie) Proksch, Lake Warren, Ill.
She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Earl Bruce; parents; and several brothers and sisters.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.