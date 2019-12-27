Jay Allen (Alfred) Coon
NEW WINDSOR

  Updated
Jay Allen (Alfred) Coon

June 15, 1966-December 23, 2019

NEW WINDSOR — Jay lost his battle with cancer on Dec. 23, 2019, at University of Iowa surrounded by his loving family.

Jay loved his family, especially spoiling his nieces and nephews and was always lending a hand to those in need.

Survivors left to cherish his memory are his mother, Patricia Serckie; sister, Heather Tighe; brothers, Jerry (Patrica) Coon, James Coon; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog and best friend BB.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roy, and brother, Jeff.

A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.

