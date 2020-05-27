× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 4, 1975-May 25, 2020

MILAN — Jason R. Newnham, 44, of Milan, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at home. Due to public gathering restrictions, services and visitation will be private at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Burial will take place at Chapel Grove Cemetery, Taylor Ridge. Memorials may be made in care of the family.

Jason was born on Sept. 4, 1975, in Moline, a son of Russell and Dorothy Chance Newnham. He was a graduate of Rock Island High School.

Jason was a forklift driver and machinist at Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation in Milan for 14 years. He enjoyed watching the NFL and was an avid, die-hard Kansas City Chiefs fan. He also enjoyed the Transformer movies, WWE Wrestling, attending concerts, playing board games, doing impressions — especially of Scooby Doo — and was passionate about animals. Jason loved the time he was able to spend with family and considered his cousin, DJ Gates, as a brother.

Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Dorothy Newnham, Milan; siblings, Cheryl (Shawn) Aken, DeKalb, Ill., Jeanne (Bill) Lewis, Milan, and Lisa (Jon Pape) Burton, Rock Island; and nieces and nephews, Blake Burton, Seth Lewis, Haley Day, Matthew Slouka and Emily Lewis.