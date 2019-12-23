Jason R. Dennis

He was born to James Alan and Nancy Ann ( Stockner ) Dennis. He was a graduate of Prophetstown High School. He earned his bachelor's degree in education from Illinois Wesleyan University and his master's degree in education from the University of Illinois at Chicago. While in College at Wesleyan, Jason was an NCAA National champion in the shot put. He began his teaching and coaching career at Leyden Township High School and later taught and coached at Oak Park – River Forest High School, where he also served as Dean of Students and assistant Principal. At the time of his death, Jason was serving as Director of Education for the American Rental Association.