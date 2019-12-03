October 15, 1977-December 1, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Jason R. Christenson, 42, of Rock Island, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Rock Island. Services for Jason will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at the Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be Sunday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family.
Jason was born October 15, 1977, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, a son of Todd and Barbara (Merryman) Christenson. He married Cheryl O'Kane on June 29, 2008, in Moline. Jason was the owner/operator of Handyman Solutions of the QCA, Rock Island. He was a volunteer coach with the Milan Area Girls Softball League. He loved watching his children's sporting events and spending time with his family. Jason was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.
Survivors include his wife, Cheryl; mother, Barbara Christenson, Davenport; children, Lindsay (Tyler) White, Davenport, Alexandria Mumma, Bettendorf, Jason S. Christenson, Cypress, Texas, Haley Christenson, Rock Island; grandmother, Marion Merryman, Des Moines; siblings, Travis Christenson, Davenport, Nicole (Jeremy) Richard, Bettendorf, Tad (Kayla) Christenson, DeWitt, Melissa Christenson, Edgington.
Jason was preceded in death by his father, Todd; grandparents, Carl and LaVera Christenson and David Merryman; uncle, Scott Christenson. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.