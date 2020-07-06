Jason A. Campagna
View Comments

Jason A. Campagna

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Jason A. Campagna

December 7, 1981-July 5, 2020

ALEDO — Jason A. Campagna, 38, formerly of Aledo, Ill., died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. There are no services. Memorials may be left to the Joseph Campagna Memorial Fund. Fippinger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, and online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

He was born Dec. 7, 1981, in Silvis, Ill. Jason was raised by Duane and Nellie Goderis and graduated from Aledo High School.

Survivors include his son: Joseph Campagna; Duane Goderis, of Aledo; and several siblings.

He was preceded in death by Nellie Goderis.

To plant a tree in memory of Jason Campagna as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News