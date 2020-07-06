Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

ALEDO — Jason A. Campagna, 38, formerly of Aledo, Ill., died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. There are no services. Memorials may be left to the Joseph Campagna Memorial Fund. Fippinger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, and online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.