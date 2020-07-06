December 7, 1981-July 5, 2020
ALEDO — Jason A. Campagna, 38, formerly of Aledo, Ill., died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. There are no services. Memorials may be left to the Joseph Campagna Memorial Fund. Fippinger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, and online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
He was born Dec. 7, 1981, in Silvis, Ill. Jason was raised by Duane and Nellie Goderis and graduated from Aledo High School.
Survivors include his son: Joseph Campagna; Duane Goderis, of Aledo; and several siblings.
He was preceded in death by Nellie Goderis.
