July 10, 1993-August 26, 2019
MOLINE — Jarrade J. Smith, 26, of Moline, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center East following a motorcycle accident, in Davenport. Services for Jarrade will be 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Following visitation, the family invites all family and friends to join them at 7 p.m. at Rock Island Botanical Center for a time of fellowship. Memorials may be made to the family. The family ask those attending the visitation to wear casual attire.
Jarrade was born July 10, 1993, in Springfield, Ohio, a son of David A. Smith and Candy A. (Carlile) Seys. He graduated from Rock Island High School and most recently worked as an automotive technician for Hancock Automotive. Jarrade loved riding his motorcycle and raising his American Bullies. He had hoped to breed them eventually. Jarrade was also a member of BRC Global and enjoyed racing his motorcycle on the drag strip at Cordova. He was an avid Ohio State, Celtics and Red Sox and Indianapolis Colts fan.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Candy (Chris) Seys, Moline; father, David Smith; significant other, Shayla Brown; and boys, Easton and Dolan; siblings, Kristina, Ashleigh, Joshua and Justin Smith and Courtney Cox; and many, many extended family members and friends.
